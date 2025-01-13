A13 Brenner highway
Ailing Lueg bridge closed due to broken-down truck
A truck breakdown on the Lueg Bridge in Tyrol led to a closure of the Brenner highway (A13) in the affected area for around an hour on Monday morning. There were long traffic jams in the early morning traffic.
According to the police, the vehicle had to be towed away. The section in the direction of Italy was affected. Around 7 a.m., the Lueg Bridge, which has only had one lane in each direction since January 1st due to the upcoming general renovation, was open to traffic again.
The highway closure resulted in a traffic jam several kilometers long. No one was injured, according to the police.
Years of construction work on the bridge
The renovation measures had become necessary because the bridge from the 1960s had reached "the end of its service life" according to Asfinag. The new construction and general renovation of the Lueg Bridge - the longest bridge on the A13 - was preceded by years of political and legal tug-of-war.
The first bridge structure is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. Two lanes in each direction would then be available again throughout. The entire bridge is expected to be completed in 2030. A total of around 300 million euros are to be spent on pure construction costs, while the total costs including the package of measures presented amount to around 380 million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.