ÖVP vs. FPÖ
The battle for number 1 in Upper Austria
Polls show the FPÖ in Upper Austria neck and neck with the ever weakening People's Party. The ÖVP emphasizes that it has the most popular state politician. But will that be enough in the end? The "Krone" has the latest figures on the situation of state politics in Upper Austria.
It feels like hardly a day goes by without new bad news from federal politics - and in the middle of it all are two Upper Austrians who are real heavyweights in the ÖVP and FPÖ: State leader Thomas Stelzer and his deputy Manfred Haimbuchner. While the Freedom Party leader can sit back and relax and watch the blue bar in the polls go up and up, fear is breathing down the Black Party's neck.
The provincial ÖVP is still discussing a survey by Spectra, which put the FPÖ in first place in Upper Austria for the first time. That was at the end of November, when there was still no talk of the negotiations for a "Zuckerl" coalition failing. According to the latest polls, the FPÖ is making further gains at a federal level.
ÖVP sees itself in first place in Upper Austria
The provincial ÖVP is now giving itself a reassurance pill because of this situation and still assumes that it is in first place in our province. After all: In a survey commissioned by the state party secretary Florian Hiegelsberger (M&R, 800 telephone interviews), Thomas Stelzer is in first place in a fictitious direct election for the state parliament: 59% for the ÖVP politician, only 19% would vote for Haimbuchner directly.
Sunday question: How would Upper Austrians vote now?
But that doesn't necessarily mean anything: although Herbert Kickl was rejected by many, the FPÖ came first in the National Council election. Is the focus on the party's number 1 perhaps outdated and is a popular number 1 no longer a reason to vote for the ÖVP? The thought suggests itself. Hiegelsberger says: "Our LH Thomas Stelzer is Upper Austria's most popular politician. His good ratings are an expression of his reliable work for the people of the state." The ÖVP also had a survey carried out to determine how a state election would turn out:
ÖVP: 33%
FPÖ: 29%
SPÖ: 17-18%
Greens: 9-10%
Neos: 6-7%
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.