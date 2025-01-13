Field goal drama
Commanders knock Buccaneers out of the playoffs
The Washington Commanders have reached the second round of the NFL play-offs in dramatic fashion. A field goal with the clock running out decided the game 23-20 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in favor of the visitors. The football hit the upright and only then hit the goal. The Commanders thus secured the first win for a lower seeded team in the play-offs this season and will face the Detroit Lions next week.
"This means so much. The fans have waited so long for this moment," said Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is playing his first NFL season and won his first playoff game outright. When Washington last won a play-off game in 2005, he was just five years old. The 20-20 tie was preceded by a fumble by Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, which the Commanders quickly turned into a touchdown of their own.
Philadelphia eliminates Green Bay
The Philadelphia Eagles won their home game against the Green Bay Packers 22-10. In the comeback of Eagles quarterback Jaylen Hurts, who had been absent due to the effects of a concussion, the home side never relinquished their lead. Hurts finished the game with two touchdown passes. Packers quarterback Jordan Love did not have a good evening and threw three interceptions. He remained without a touchdown pass.
Eagles play winner of Rams v Vikings game
The Commanders' victory also means that the Philadelphia Eagles will play either the Minnesota Vikings or the Los Angeles Rams for a place in the Conference Championship Game. The game, which was moved to Phoenix due to the fires in Los Angeles, will conclude the wildcard round on Monday (2.00 a.m. CET on Tuesday night).
