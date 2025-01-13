“I certainly haven’t lost my strengths!”

Understandably so, as striker Marko Raguz scored his first brace for Violett in the 2:1 victory in the first test against NS Mura. "Of course that feels really good, I'm very happy. We can continue in this vein." The goals are balm for the 26-year-old's soul, as Raguz had been struggling with persistent hip problems after tearing his cruciate ligament. He visited 15 (!) doctors in seven countries. "That was the most difficult time for me. There were times when I didn't know whether I would ever be able to run or walk normally again."