Marko Raguz:
“I certainly haven’t lost my strengths!”
Striker Marko Raguz scored his first brace for Austria at the training camp. An ideal start should fuel the fight for the Leiberl.
The "Krone" reports from Belek
A quick glance, then he made ice-cold use of a Wels-Stangl pass with the first touch. Before finishing with a powerful shot to make it 2:0. Coach Stephan Helm clenched his fist, and Austrias management team around president Kurt Gollowitzer, sports director Jürgen Werner and CFO Harald Zagiczek also cheered!
Understandably so, as striker Marko Raguz scored his first brace for Violett in the 2:1 victory in the first test against NS Mura. "Of course that feels really good, I'm very happy. We can continue in this vein." The goals are balm for the 26-year-old's soul, as Raguz had been struggling with persistent hip problems after tearing his cruciate ligament. He visited 15 (!) doctors in seven countries. "That was the most difficult time for me. There were times when I didn't know whether I would ever be able to run or walk normally again."
Self-confident and humble
No more - in September, Raguz celebrated his comeback with Eastern League side Young Violets after 895 days of suffering. In the Bundesliga, where Raguz is still waiting for his first goal for the Violets, he has played a maximum of 23 minutes in a match and has made eleven brief appearances so far. "Before the injury I was on a very good path, now perhaps a new, better version of myself is emerging. I want to be even more competitive, I feel physically fitter than ever, I'm regenerating better and faster than before my cruciate ligament rupture."
Jürgen Werner, who has a high opinion of Raguz and brought him to Favoriten from Linz for €1.3 million in July 2022, is particularly pleased with Marko's moments of success. After all, the Raguz transfer was labeled a "bad buy" more than once in public. "I understand everyone who thinks along these lines and is a big Austria fan. Nevertheless, especially last year, I tried to help integrate myself into the team off the pitch and support the team. These are factors that are not seen. I certainly haven't lost my strengths, including my goal threat and ball security!"
Raguz is very self-confident, but also remains humble. "Once things are going well, you can't fly too high straight away, because then you'll quickly fall even lower. I just try to improve every day. Extra shifts are part of everyday life."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
