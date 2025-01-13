"Krone" series
Flachgau: Investing in the future of children
Even if numerous projects in the Flachgau municipalities have to wait due to the tight financial situation and have been postponed for the time being, the mayors are investing money. Also to offer the youngest children opportunities in the future.
Click here for part of the series with the municipalities of Anif to Hintersee
Hof bei Salzburg
The elementary school is to be replaced by a new building. "If we can finance everything and get funding approval, we want to put it out to tender in the spring," says Mayor Thomas Ließ. Estimated costs: 23.5 million euros.
Koppl
The new kindergarten building will be the biggest project in the next few years. Planning and tendering are on schedule for this year. "We need more places. Eight groups are planned in the new building," says ÖVP mayor Rupert Reischl.
Köstendorf
Various road projects will be implemented in the village this year by Mayor Wolfgang Wagner. In addition, the important plans for the expansion of school childcare and for the kindergarten with partial expansion will be tackled.
Lamprechtshausen
"The new sports facility will be completed this year," says village head Andrea Pabinger. Cost: 6.5 million euros. The extension to the elementary school will also be completed, including facade insulation and window replacement on the existing building.
Mattsee
"We don't have the money for big projects this year," says Mayor Michael Schwarzmayr. In any case, they want to push ahead with the digitalization of municipal work and organize an educational week on the topic for citizens.
Neumarkt
In the town, which will become an equalization municipality, 2025 is a planning year for important future projects. However, Mayor David Egger still wants to get started this year with flood protection and the Sommerholz fire department.
Nußdorf
"Our town square is getting new paving, planting, seating and a drinking fountain," says Nußdorf's mayor Waltraud Brandstetter. A new fire engine is also coming, all financed from reserves.
Oberndorf
The town of Oberndorf buys the building of the old district court this year. Mayor Georg Djundja is also focusing on the expansion of blackout security for the drinking water supply in the municipality on the Salzach.
Obertrum
Mayor Simon Wallner has big plans for 2025: Further expansion of childcare, additional digital blackboards for the secondary school, refurbishment of the lido and the construction of a pump track are just some of the items on the list.
Plainfeld
"We want to buy land to build a new kindergarten," explains Wolfgang Ganzenhuber. From April, Plainfeld wants to obtain electricity from the large PV system on the Salzburgring. There are also plans for 20 new parking spaces in the village.
St. Georgen
The two fire departments of St. Georgen and Eching are to merge into one central location. St. Georgen has applied for funding from the municipal equalization fund for this major project. Overall, however, savings have to be made.
St. Gilgen
The largest project in St. Gilgen is the renovation of the school sports facility. Planning is underway and work is due to start in the fall. Road renovations in the municipality on Lake Wolfgangsee are also continuing as planned.
Schleedorf
The municipality of Schleedorf wants to set up a toddler group for 270,000 euros this year. "We can certainly fill it," says Martina Berger, head of the municipality, describing the need. Until now, other facilities and childminders have been used.
Seeham
Seeham has also been an equalization municipality since this year and cannot make any great leaps. For local head Christian Altendorfer, an expansion of the municipality's kindergarten would be necessary. However, there are currently no funds available for this.
Seekirchen
For Mayor Konrad Pieringer, the expansion of flood protection is at the top of the project list for this year. The final approvals are due at the end of January. Construction of the secondary school will continue in 2025.
Straßwalchen
The renovation of the town center will be completed in 2025. Construction of the center for the deaf is also due to start in spring. Mayor Tanja Kreer has to postpone many projects because they cannot be financed at the moment.
Strobl
According to Mayor Harald Humer, the municipality of Strobl has put all projects on hold. Due to the difficult financial situation, the kindergarten extension has also been put on hold. The renovated, extended community center is due to open in April.
Thalgau
Thalgau plans to complete the 4.8 million euro kindergarten with six groups this fall. Major road renovations will be carried out. "Financially, it's not easy," says Mayor Johann Grubinger.
Wals-Siezenheim
The tennis center at the barracks is being completed. It is due to open in May or June. Cost: 1.5 million euros. The renovation of the former Siezenheim elementary school and the refurbishment of the retirement home will each cost one million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.