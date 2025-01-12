Displeasure over complaints from celebrities in the disaster area

Uproar over singer's appeal for donations

Some users on the Internet are bothered by the complaints of rich stars, some of whom have other residences and do not have to fear for their economic existence as a result of such a catastrophe. Actress and singer Mandy Moore, who lives in the Altadena suburb that was badly affected by the fire, was particularly criticized. She posted pictures of her completely destroyed neighborhood on Instagram. She wrote that her house was miraculously still standing for the most part. She also shared a donation page for her brother-in-law and his family, which many criticized as hypocritical in view of the actress's presumed wealth.