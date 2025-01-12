"Piss off!"
Displeasure over complaints from celebrities in the disaster area
The sea of flames that continues to spread in the Los Angeles area and has already destroyed 12,000 homes and claimed at least 16 lives makes no difference whether it is the mansion of a Hollywood star or the home of an ordinary citizen. In fact, many celebrities have also lost their properties and some of their possessions in the flames. They document this on social media for the world to see. This is increasingly met with rejection and anger.
As can be read on krone.at, reality star Paris Hilton, among others, described how she had to watch her house in Malibu burn to the ground from afar on television. Singer Bill Kaulitz documented in an Instagram story that he had to leave his house because of the fires. The pictures showed his packed luxury suitcases (see below).
Uproar over singer's appeal for donations
Some users on the Internet are bothered by the complaints of rich stars, some of whom have other residences and do not have to fear for their economic existence as a result of such a catastrophe. Actress and singer Mandy Moore, who lives in the Altadena suburb that was badly affected by the fire, was particularly criticized. She posted pictures of her completely destroyed neighborhood on Instagram. She wrote that her house was miraculously still standing for the most part. She also shared a donation page for her brother-in-law and his family, which many criticized as hypocritical in view of the actress's presumed wealth.
"The events are devastating, but natural disasters happen all the time, and they usually affect people who don't have millions in the bank," wrote one user on Instagram under a post by Moore. The comment was liked hundreds of times. Moore felt personally attacked and responded. A friend had started the fundraiser, she wrote, "and I'm sharing it because people have been asking how they can help. We also just lost most of our lives in a fire. So ppi... yourselves please! No one is forcing you to do anything."
"It felt like being at war"
At the same time, new fates of less wealthy residents from the fire areas are becoming known every day. One extended family lost several houses in the "Eaton" fire. Eight houses belonging to uncles, aunts and cousins of the Williams family, which were within walking distance of each other, burned down completely. Now they are all without a home and have been put up in a hotel in Sherman Oaks, northwest of L.A., where there are free rooms for those affected by the fires.
In the video below you can see a drive through a part of Los Angeles where the largest forest fire, the "Palisades" fire, is raging:
One of the women from the extended family told local station KTLA 5 News about the moment she saw her burnt-down house for the first time: "It was just unbelievable. (...) You can't even imagine it. It felt like being at war. That was my house and the only thing left standing was my gate," she said.
Great trembling: Will insurance companies pay?
In many places where the fire is no longer burning, disbelieving people like her stand in front of the rubble of their homes, searching through mountains of ash and scrap metal for the remains of their lives. Some do not lose their homes in the fire, but their jobs or their livelihoods, as restaurants, cafés and stores are also destroyed.
Some people are wondering whether their insurance will cover the damage. According to US media reports, some major providers had already restricted insurance cover in the areas now affected last spring due to the high risk of forest fires and had withdrawn it completely for certain new buildings.
"Whose house is saved should not depend on the account"
The devastating forest fires once again highlight the huge gap between rich and poor in Los Angeles. On the one hand, L.A. is synonymous with Hollywood, glamor, celebrities and ostentation. On the other hand, it has the second highest homelessness rate in the country. Huge wealth and abject poverty lie side by side. In view of the fire disaster, this contrast is now also leading to moral debates. These are further fueled by every new celebrity posting.
The appeal of a real estate manager has also triggered strong reactions. According to a report by US broadcaster CNN, he had been looking for private firefighters via social media. "Pay any amount", the station quoted from the post, which has since been deleted. One TikTok user was particularly outraged: "Whose house is saved shouldn't depend on their bank account."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.