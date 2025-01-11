Local inspection
But no gas in Molln – what happens now?
The dream of a "historic find" is over: no natural gas will be extracted from the ground near the Kalkalpen National Park for the time being - because apparently there is none. So much ado about nothing? A local inspection.
Welchau-1" is written on one sign, "No entry to the construction site" on the other. As far as that is concerned, not much has changed since March 17, 2024. That was the day gas was discovered in Molln. But now the containers and excavators are gone, the concrete foundations of the drilling cellar are still visible and the exclusion zone in the Jaidhaus is still fenced off.
At the beginning of December 2024, the company ADX stopped drilling near the nature reserve for the time being, claiming that the discovery was not gas but light crude oil. It also recently emerged that the drilling was unconstitutional according to the Supreme Court.
What happens next, including for the people of Molln, is written in the stars. "I'm conflicted: on the one hand, I was against the drilling because I want to protect nature, but on the other hand, we have gas heating at home. I know that it won't work without gas," says Helga Strohschneider, an employee of a grocery store. She finds it "terrible" that the drilling was illegal.
"Gas from Russia has nothing to do with climate protection"
At the pub table directly opposite, the situation is viewed calmly. "I think the environmentalists' hullabaloo is exaggerated. They had to try, because if I bring in gas from Russia, that has nothing to do with climate protection either," says Fritz Klein.
Wolfgang Überwimmer goes even further: "If (Climate Minister Leonore) Gewessler flies to Saudi Arabia to see if we can get gas from there, it makes no sense. You have to see if there is gas at home, and that requires these test wells. People moan that everything is getting more expensive, and then the politicians go begging for us to get gas from somewhere. And whether these wells were illegal or not doesn't interest me in the slightest."
A few meters further on, we meet Mayor Andreas Rußmann: "For me, it's all about ensuring that opponents and supporters don't knock heads at the pub table. The fact that ADX has acquired the licenses is legitimate. The company donated 31,000 euros to the municipality at the end of the year as part of the field interest. Yes, the first borehole was not as successful as hoped. An application was made for an extended borehole and approved by a nature conservation notice. The question is how this will hold up against the background of this appeal. There will probably be some delays over time. It's not as if the Constitutional Court overturns a nature conservation ruling from the state of Upper Austria every day."
Environmental protection law to be amended now
Rußmann understands the environmentalists' criticism. "The site is not the best, but as long as we need fossil fuels for industry and business and have them on site ourselves, I think it's the best solution."
The legal consequence of the Constitutional Court's decision is less complicated than it sounds. Normally, you can lodge a reasoned appeal against a positive decision. This must first be rejected by a court before work can begin, i.e. it has a "suspensive effect".
The Upper Austrian paragraph repealed by the Constitutional Court stated that, apart from a few exceptions, complaints cannot in principle postpone the start of work. Now, however, this "suspensive effect" will be granted to all justified complaints - at least until the Environmental Protection Act is amended. This is exactly what Manfred Haimbuchner (FPÖ), Deputy Provincial Governor and Head of Nature Conservation, announced on Friday, as reported: The passage would be scrutinized.
ADX is not surprised
ADX must also take note of the ruling. "We are neither worried nor surprised. It will probably amount to a further interruption of the test work," said spokesman Wilfried Seywald before the company released an official statement on Monday.
The drilling decision case is now back before the regional administrative court. "It will be interesting to see how they deal with this hot potato," says Franz Maier, President of the environmental umbrella organization. "In the meantime, it is up to politicians to put an end to these activities!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.