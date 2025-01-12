"Krone" series, part 1
Flachgau municipalities try to invest
Flachgau is one of the most economically important regions in Europe. Due to the downturn, the municipalities in Salzburg's northernmost district are now also having to tighten their belts. However, important projects will continue to be implemented throughout - a "Krone" review.
Anif
In addition to investments in the water pipes and the tennis club's club room, Mayor Gabriella Gehmacher-Leitner also wants to start planning for the new kindergarten and toddler group this year.
Anthering
Mayor Alois Mühlbacher's village will see the completion of the new fire station and a decision will be made this year on the subsequent use of the existing building. Planning for the construction of a padel tennis court is underway.
Bergheim
Mayor Robert Bukovc is trying to save on expenditure in this year's budget. However, important projects are continuing. These include the new kindergarten in Lengfelden and the hydropower plant on the Fischach.
Berndorf
Head of the village Josef Stemeseder is pleased to have achieved a positive budget in the municipality. A major slope drainage project is planned. The Berndorf childcare model was extended by three years.
Bürmoos
This year, Bürmoos is an equalization municipality for the first time. "We therefore have to focus on sewer renovation, roads and water pipe work," says Mayor Cornelia Ecker. A second kindergarten is being planned.
Dorfbeuern
As a new equalizing municipality, Dorfbeuern and its mayor Adi Hinterhauser will have to limit themselves in future. The new gymnasium is already under construction and the renovation of the village square will also be completed this year.
Ebenau
"As an equalizing municipality, we don't have any projects," says village head Hannes Fürstaller. He qualifies this: The "Schaberhaus" will be implemented. It will house kindergarten groups, a library and apartments. Construction starts in March.
Elixhausen
The most important project is the start of construction of the new municipal office, including rehearsal rooms for the band, a warehouse for the municipality and parking spaces. The municipality of Elixhausen also buys a new fire engine.
Eugendorf
Mayor Robert Bimminger hopes to be able to open the new day care center this year following the bankruptcy of the construction company. Due to the tense economic situation, the budget has been set carefully. Many projects will have to wait.
Faistenau
Head of the village Gerald Klaushofer is determined to complete the cycle path in the direction of Hof this year. "We're already quite far along with the project planning." There are also plans for the sports center and rockfall protection.
Fuschl
In the new year, Fuschl is working on roads, sewers and water pipes and renovating the fire station. In the village, the renovation of the village road in the direction of Fuschlseebad continues. A second source of drinking water is to be tapped.
Göming
Mayor Werner Fritz is certain that a new building yard will be built this year. Completion is also planned for 2025. Other possible projects will be decided in the coming weeks.
Grödig
Construction of the new elementary school in Fürstenbrunn will start this year with a volume of 25 million euros. Head of the village Herbert Schober continues to focus on the expansion of renewable energies. In addition to PV systems, a hydroelectric power plant is also being built.
Großgmain
Mayor Martin Panzer is determined to tackle the education campus project. To this end, a drinking water source will be brought up to date and the sports ground will also be completed together with Bayerisch Gmain.
Hallwang
"We will upgrade our photovoltaic systems with electricity storage systems," says Mayor Johannes Ebner, who sees 2025 as a transitional year. The cemetery will receive an urn wall despite the austerity measures.
Henndorf
The water shortage in summer should be history thanks to a new spring. The plan is to bring it online in summer/autumn. "The most important thing is to handle the finances carefully," says village head Martin Köllersberger.
Hintersee
Because there are many children in the community, the elementary school will be extended by one class this year, partly with an extension. "It's financially tight, of course, but it will pay off," says Mayor Paul Weißenbacher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
