One top run was not enough for Olivier in France

A goal that the 20-year-old immediately put into practice yesterday in the second RTL in the French ski resort. Starting in third place, the head skier was 0.25 seconds behind half-time leader Delphine Darbellay (Sz) and lost only 14 hundredths to her ÖSV colleague Nina Astner, who had won the previous day. But unlike in the first race or her victory in Hippach - when she stormed from 18th place to the top with the best time in the final - "Vici" did not manage to improve this time.