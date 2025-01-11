Zauchensee is waiting
One top run was not enough for Olivier in France
"Now I finally want to show a good first run," said Victoria Olivier, after she moved up from 23rd to fourth place in the European Cup giant slalom in Puy St. Vincent on Friday after a botched first run and thus took over the yellow jersey of the leader in the discipline classification.
A goal that the 20-year-old immediately put into practice yesterday in the second RTL in the French ski resort. Starting in third place, the head skier was 0.25 seconds behind half-time leader Delphine Darbellay (Sz) and lost only 14 hundredths to her ÖSV colleague Nina Astner, who had won the previous day. But unlike in the first race or her victory in Hippach - when she stormed from 18th place to the top with the best time in the final - "Vici" did not manage to improve this time.
On the contrary: instead of achieving the next top result, she had to settle for 30th place and one point in the end, dropping her down the discipline rankings to 180 points, 45 points behind the day's winner Vanessa Kasper (Sz) and 22 behind Astner. "I slipped on the inside ski," she explained the result matter-of-factly, before heading straight on to Zauchensee. Two EC downhill races and a super-G are on the program there from Wednesday to Friday.
Slalom youngsters fall short of expectations
Jakob Greber finished twelfth at the Thai slalom championships at Kronplatz (Italy), 1.23 seconds behind team-mate Ralph Seidler. "The first run was okay, but not the second," said the young man from Mellau. Moritz Zudrell from Silbertal did not live up to his expectations: in the first run he lost 1.9 seconds to the top racers, but the 19-year-old then dropped out in the final.
