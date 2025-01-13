Sandy P. Peng:
“There is no way to kill an animal lovingly”
Animal rights activist Sandy P. Peng talks about the veganuary trend and the current challenges in animal welfare and veganism in the "Krone" interview.
"Krone": What motivated you to become so actively involved in animal welfare?
Sandy Peng: It was triggered by the cruel hunt for baby seals. The fact that animals just a few weeks old are hunted for their white fur and killed in front of their mothers horrified me and I began to take a closer look at the fur industry. That was the beginning of numerous campaigns, protests and actions. Other animal welfare issues followed, from factory farming to the use of animals in the entertainment industry.
What current challenges do you see in terms of animal welfare in Austria?
I see one of the biggest challenges in pig farming, especially when it comes to keeping pigs on concrete slatted floors without straw bedding. Around 70 percent of all pigs in this country - that's around two million animals - have to live in these torturous conditions. Thanks to the intensive campaigning work of the Association Against Animal Factories (VGT), this issue has now gained widespread attention. The demand for a ban on fully slatted floors is becoming ever louder.
About the person
Sandy Peng from Vorarlberg used to be active as a tattoo and alternative model and is known for her work with the Association Against Animal Factories (VGT). Peng is particularly committed to the abolition of cruel practices in animal husbandry and advocates a vegan lifestyle. She uses her presence on social media to draw attention to abuses in animal husbandry and raise awareness of animal welfare. Sandy Peng was honored for her commitment in 2024. More information at: www.sandyppeng.com
What would you like to see from politicians in terms of animal welfare legislation?
I would like politicians to finally put animal welfare above economic interests. Pig farming on fully slatted floors should be banned, as should long animal transports or cage farming. There is not a lack of knowledge or alternatives, but a lack of political will to implement them.
What does the "Veganuary" campaign mean for animal welfare?
In my opinion, Veganuary plays an important role in promoting animal welfare, as the campaign motivates people to eat a plant-based diet for a month. This not only reduces the consumption of animal products, but also draws attention to the terrible conditions in which so-called farmed animals are kept. Which has a positive long-term impact on animal husbandry and animal welfare.
What tips do you have for people who would like to try a vegan diet but don't know where to start?
My advice to anyone who is struggling to get started is to start gradually. For example, start with simple, plant-based alternatives such as oat milk in your coffee, a vegan spread or a fixed vegan meal each day. There are also numerous free vegan recipe platforms on the internet. Corresponding groups on social media also provide exciting tips - and motivation. Most supermarkets now stock a large selection of plant-based alternatives, which also make the transition easier.
What do you say to people who believe that veganism is complicated and expensive or unhealthy?
These prejudices are often based on misunderstandings. A balanced vegan diet is no more complicated than any other diet. It simply requires a basic understanding of nutrients such as protein, iron, vitamin B12 or omega-3 fatty acids - but this actually applies to any form of nutrition. Staple foods such as pulses, rice, potatoes, vegetables and fruit are often cheaper than animal products. More expensive vegan substitutes are practical, but not necessary. In fact, animal products are often too cheap when you consider the environmental and ethical damage they cause.
How do you think consumers can best contribute to reducing the suffering of farm animals?
There is no loving or ethical way to kill an animal. The most effective way to reduce a lot of animal suffering is to avoid animal products. Every plant-based meal is a statement against animal suffering. Consumers have the power to set an example for more compassion and sustainability through their consumption choices.
Facts & Figures
Veganuary is a portmanteau of "january" and vegan. Every year, the campaign encourages consumers to go vegan for 31 days in January. The initiative was launched in 2014 by Jane Land and Matthew Glover in the UK. The aim is to reduce animal suffering, minimize environmental damage and promote a healthier lifestyle. Since the start of the challenge, the number of participants has more than doubled every year. According to the vegan.at website, more than 25 million people worldwide have tried a vegan diet as part of Veganuary 2024.
Are there moments when you have felt that your commitment has made a big difference?
A big part of my involvement is public relations and activism. Over the years, I have been able to persuade many people to rethink or actively participate. During my time as an animal rights activist, I have worked with various initiatives and people - both regionally and internationally. Every success is based on teamwork. This includes the closure of fur farms and scandalous businesses, the rescue of animals, stores that have stopped selling animal fur and important legislative changes in favor of animals. Exposing systematic suffering in the animal industry has also had a significant impact at a political level. I also share personal experiences, emotions and encounters on my public channels to show that animal welfare work is not only necessary, but also fulfilling and full of hope.
