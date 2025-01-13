“There is no way to kill an animal lovingly”

Are there moments when you have felt that your commitment has made a big difference?

A big part of my involvement is public relations and activism. Over the years, I have been able to persuade many people to rethink or actively participate. During my time as an animal rights activist, I have worked with various initiatives and people - both regionally and internationally. Every success is based on teamwork. This includes the closure of fur farms and scandalous businesses, the rescue of animals, stores that have stopped selling animal fur and important legislative changes in favor of animals. Exposing systematic suffering in the animal industry has also had a significant impact at a political level. I also share personal experiences, emotions and encounters on my public channels to show that animal welfare work is not only necessary, but also fulfilling and full of hope.