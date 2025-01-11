How the season is going in the small ski resorts

Too warm for snowmaking

And there was also positive news from the Hansberg ski resort, 30 kilometers north of Linz, on Friday. "Our ski lift is specially designed for beginners. We have had the Kinderland open continuously since December 13 and have already welcomed more than a thousand children. Our T-bar lift has also been open for the first time this year since Friday lunchtime," explains chairman Herbert Hofbauer. We have "already got used to" the fact that it is no longer easy for low-lying ski lifts. "The temperatures were too high for snowmaking. We need minus three degrees, we've never had that. But now the weather has changed," says Hofbauer.