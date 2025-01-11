Styrian in Los Angeles
Grammy winner prepares for evacuation
Grammy winner Markus Illko from Kapfenberg is experiencing the bushfire raging in Los Angeles. "It really is as bad as it looks," says the musician, who has prepared for an evacuation.
It is Friday, 10.30 a.m. local time in Los Angeles, when the "Krone" reaches him. Markus Illko has packed his bags, filled up the car with gas and planned the evacuation. "The fire in the Pacific Palisades district is currently about three kilometers away from our house," says the native of Kapfenberg, who lives in Santa Monica. "We have to keep a constant eye on the situation via an app. It doesn't look rosy."
Nobody in the "City of Angels" is currently living a normal everyday life. "The smoke is so thick, you can't open a window or go outside. Schools are closed, public areas are closed. Of course, many people can't get to work." Rehearsals, says Illko, "are more like group therapy".
Many friends and acquaintances affected
Ten thousand burnt-down houses - for Illko and many others, that's not just a number, it's fate. "On Sunday, I was still visiting friends in a house that no longer exists. It's all been wiped out, an area the size of Manhattan." Americans do tend to exaggerate from time to time. "But this time it really is as bad as it looks."
There is a lot of solidarity. Everyone I know is opening their homes to those who have lost theirs. It's a huge tragedy.
Markus Illko, steirischer Musiker in Los Angeles
Most of his acquaintances are staying with family and friends, says the guitarist, who studied in Graz. Not all of them are super-rich and world stars. "Yes, the area is expensive - but only a small proportion are really rich. There are people who bought a house in Palisades 30 or 40 years ago, when prices were even lower. Many have put their entire fortune into a house, and many fire insurance policies have already been canceled."
One ray of hope in these difficult times is the cohesion in society. "Americans stick together in a situation like this and are very combative." The fire is certainly not the end of the world-famous city, as some are already predicting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.