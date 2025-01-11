Vorteilswelt
Big chunk of the budget

FPÖ and ÖVP also negotiate at the weekend

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 07:00

The first chunk should not be the last: The FPÖ and ÖVP want to create common facts quickly and are also negotiating without a break at the weekend. The FPÖ, ÖVP and interim Finance Minister Gunter Mayr have already agreed in principle that an EU deficit procedure should be avoided.

Blue and black are getting serious: one day after the FPÖ and ÖVP declared their entry into "genuine and honest" coalition negotiations on Thursday evening, the negotiators immediately tackled the biggest obstacle that needs to be cleared out of the way for a pact - the budget.

In this first round, it was agreed that the budgetary framework conditions and course must be clarified as a first joint step. "It would be illogical and inefficient to negotiate the content of political details without having clear budgetary guidelines as a foundation," explained FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.

The bosses could also be involved in negotiations
He and his black counterpart Christian Stocker are at least already in agreement that an EU deficit procedure should be averted and that a separate consolidation proposal for the national budget should therefore be sent to Brussels. "We will devote ourselves to the task of reporting the reference path to Brussels. There is a detailed review of the figures from the coalition negotiations, so that we can now make a quick decision," added the new ÖVP leader.

Gunter Mayr (center) succeeds Magnus Brunner. (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Gunter Mayr (center) succeeds Magnus Brunner.
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

There is still time until January 21. This is another reason why negotiations will continue at a technical level over the weekend. "Representatives from the chief negotiators' groups will be consulted if necessary", according to the ÖVP. Support for the decision to avoid an EU deficit procedure has also come from the current interim Finance Minister Gunter Mayr, who met Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for an exchange of views on Friday.

"The budget situation is still very challenging - also because we are currently in a special budgetary situation due to the negotiations surrounding a new federal government and are also confronted with new fiscal rules at EU level," the minister told the Krone following the meeting. His aim as Finance Minister would continue to be to comply with EU fiscal rules and avoid an EU deficit procedure for Austria. "I will continue to do my utmost to achieve this. Of course, this also applies to the negotiations between the ÖVP and FPÖ," he added.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Porträt von Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
