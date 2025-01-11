FPÖ and ÖVP also negotiate at the weekend

"The budget situation is still very challenging - also because we are currently in a special budgetary situation due to the negotiations surrounding a new federal government and are also confronted with new fiscal rules at EU level," the minister told the Krone following the meeting. His aim as Finance Minister would continue to be to comply with EU fiscal rules and avoid an EU deficit procedure for Austria. "I will continue to do my utmost to achieve this. Of course, this also applies to the negotiations between the ÖVP and FPÖ," he added.