Trump wants island
Greenland’s head of government: doesn’t want to be American
According to Greenland's head of government Múte B. Egede - will not be dissuaded from its own path by the desires expressed by US President-elect Donald Trump.
"Greenland's future is decided by Greenland and the Greenlandic people. That is of course the starting point for all the cooperation we have," Egede announced at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.
Frederiksen also emphasized that the Greenlanders themselves determine their future: "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders, no one else!"
Trump had previously expressed interest in Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, on several occasions. At a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, he did not rule out using the military to gain control of the island or the Panama Canal. He had already stated in December: "In the interest of national security and freedom in the world, the United States believes that possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."
"Master in our own house"
Egede now made it clear that the Greenlandic desire to be independent and "master in our own house" is understandable for most peoples around the world. "We don't want to be Danes. We don't want to be Americans. We naturally want to be Greenlanders," he said.
Greenland is part of the North American continent and therefore also a place that the Americans consider to be part of their part of the world. In the future, too, there will be cooperation with the USA - but in dialog and on Greenlandic premises.
Greenland is largely autonomous, but officially belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark. The largest island in the world receives a great deal of financial support from Copenhagen, and the Danish government also largely decides on foreign and security issues in the so-called Kingdom Community. Many Greenlanders have long wanted an independent state - an issue that is also playing a major role in the election campaign ahead of a parliamentary election in Greenland this spring.
