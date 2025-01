ÖHB men lose World Championship dress rehearsal against Japan

Against Japan, the Austrians, without their injured captain Mykola Bilyk, who is also out for the World Cup, made a number of technical errors right from the start. Nevertheless, they had the Asians largely under control for a long time and led by five goals midway through the second half. But then the sloppiness set in and Japan came back into the game, taking the lead for the first time in the 58th minute. Tobias Wagner scored with around 20 seconds remaining to make it 27:27, but the Japanese managed to score the winning goal with the final buzzer.