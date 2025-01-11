Who blue and black could soon cost them their job

The old government was still tying up personnel

However, reshuffling under a new blue-black government will not be an easy exercise everywhere. A reshuffle in the supervisory boards is rather uncomplicated. Wherever the Ministry of Transport owns 100 percent of a company (ÖBB, Asfinag, etc.), politicians have a fairly independent say in the selection of shareholder representatives on the supervisory board. It is more difficult with board members, where contracts sometimes run for several years. Before the election, the old government also managed to keep a few "sheep in the dry". The "Krone" has taken a look at where jobs could be at stake soon and the carousel of posts could turn.