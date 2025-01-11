Political recoloring
Who blue and black could soon cost them their job
Zack, zack, zack - a few favorites in, a few others out. A blue-black government will also change the country's personnel. In particular, the FPÖ wants to "undo" some of the appointments in the area of activity of Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler ...
It is quite normal in Austria: when a new government comes into power, this also has an impact on key appointments. In principle, there is nothing wrong with this: politicians who want to implement something need loyal people in key positions whom they trust and who pull together with them. The only thing that should not fall by the wayside is qualifications. The FPÖ, too, has always eagerly participated in post haggling when in government, despite all the election campaign bluster against the "system" and the "red-black proportional representation".
The old government was still tying up personnel
However, reshuffling under a new blue-black government will not be an easy exercise everywhere. A reshuffle in the supervisory boards is rather uncomplicated. Wherever the Ministry of Transport owns 100 percent of a company (ÖBB, Asfinag, etc.), politicians have a fairly independent say in the selection of shareholder representatives on the supervisory board. It is more difficult with board members, where contracts sometimes run for several years. Before the election, the old government also managed to keep a few "sheep in the dry". The "Krone" has taken a look at where jobs could be at stake soon and the carousel of posts could turn.
