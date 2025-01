“Winter Musi” with many hits and new songs

In addition to numerous stars such as jungle camp contestant Anna-Carina Woitschak, four current Amadeus Music Award nominees will be creating a great atmosphere on the "Winter Musi" stage: local heroes the Nockis, who conquered the local charts with their current album "gefühlsecht" in 2024; Melissa Naschenweng, who launched her brand new album "Alpenbarbie" just yesterday; hit guarantor Nik P., who, as usual, brings his audience the star from the sky; and the Styrian pop-hit starlet Natalie Holzner. The coveted tickets are available at oeticket.com