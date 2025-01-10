From Upper Austria
Salzburg takes over chairmanship of governors’ conference
On Friday, Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) formally took over the chairmanship of the Governors' Conference for the third and final time. He did so from Upper Austria's Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP). At the ceremony in Michaelbeuern Abbey, he offered the future federal government a "reform partnership".
The aim of the reform partnership is to be able to handle the tasks at hand in a leaner, more efficient and more cost-effective manner in the future. "We have to look into the question of which tasks are best handled where in Austria. The aim is to ensure optimal care and to be able to finance it," said Haslauer the day after announcing his resignation on July 2, i.e. directly after the end of his presidency, which changes alphabetically from province to province every six months.
Haslauer wants more money for the tasks of the federal states
In addition to the issue of the distribution of competencies between the federal government and the federal states, the next six months will also be about money. This is because there is a "gigantic cost development" in the areas of responsibility of the federal states such as health, social affairs, compulsory schools or childcare, which is why "the key needs to be rethought vertically, so to speak". "We need more funds, otherwise we will not be able to maintain standards," said Haslauer.
Stelzer emphasized that he was careful with the term "difficult times", "but we have experienced a lot recently. This year holds many tasks for us, from which we must work out perspectives and opportunities for the people."
Change in the presidency of the Federal Council too
The official handover of the presidency of the Federal Council was also carried out at the ceremony today, which changes in the same way as the presidency of the LH Conference and now passes from Upper Austrian Franz Ebner to Andrea Eder-Gitschthaler from Salzburg.
