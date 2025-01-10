Salzburg takes over chairmanship of governors’ conference

Haslauer wants more money for the tasks of the federal states

In addition to the issue of the distribution of competencies between the federal government and the federal states, the next six months will also be about money. This is because there is a "gigantic cost development" in the areas of responsibility of the federal states such as health, social affairs, compulsory schools or childcare, which is why "the key needs to be rethought vertically, so to speak". "We need more funds, otherwise we will not be able to maintain standards," said Haslauer.