Even professionals need training on dog laws

Bites to the shoulder, upper arm and lower leg, then to hospital by emergency helicopter - Rottweiler "Ernie" reportedly attacked a girl (7) in Kirchberg ob der Donau on New Year's Day. The BH Rohrbach has since taken the four-legged friend away. "Because in the specific housing situation, it cannot be guaranteed one hundred percent that the dog will not bite anyone," explains district governor Valentin Pühringer. Experts are examining how to proceed with the four-legged friend. In cases of "particular danger", the new law, which has been in force since December 1, provides for euthanasia - but that would be the ultimate step.