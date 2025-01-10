Vorteilswelt
"We are touched"

Family searches for honest smartphone finder

10.01.2025 20:00

13-year-old Simon from Villach lost his new cell phone while out walking - but the device was discovered by an honest finder and handed in to the lost property office. Now the Kunz family wants to say thank you.

"Nowadays, that's really not something you can take for granted," says Simon's grandmother Beatrix Kunz gratefully. On December 14, the 13-year-old went for a walk with his aunt in Villach and only noticed at home that his valuable smartphone was missing - he had bought it himself just a few months earlier. "He had saved all his birthday money for it," says his grandma.

Then the search began: "Everyone was really nervous and although we walked the path several times, we didn't find anything," explains Kunz.

Calls for help on social media were equally unsuccessful: "And we didn't just get nice answers," says the Villach resident, annoyed.

The finder left this message for the Kunz family.
Simun and dog "Milo" are happy!
Just as the family was about to give up hope, they received a reassuring phone call: "The lost and found office called and the phone was dropped in the letterbox."

And the anonymous finder thought even further - when the family walked along the same path again a week later, they discovered a message: "There was a note attached to a tree - saying that the cell phone had been handed in to the lost and found office." Now we at the "Kärntner Krone" would like to help find the honest finder.

If you have any information, please send an e-mail to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at with the subject "Cell phone".

