Nehammer leaves after 1132 days in office

This means that the 52-year-old has been at the helm of government for slightly less time than his predecessor. The longest-serving Federal Chancellor to date was Bruno Kreisky (SPÖ), who led the SPÖ all-party governments from April 1970 to May 1983 - just over 13 years. Franz Vranitzky (SPÖ) had the second longest term of office with ten and a half years in the chancellorship, followed by Julias Raab (ÖVP) with eight years and Werner Faymann (SPÖ) and Leopold Figl (ÖVP) with over seven years each. Figl was sworn in in 1945 and was the first regular Federal Chancellor since 1945.