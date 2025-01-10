Portal now mandatory
Five questions about the new kindergarten registration
It has been online since last summer, but now there is no way around it: the Styrian children's portal, which is designed to make the search for a kindergarten place more transparent, went into full operation in the new year.
First things first: online registration is now mandatory for both parties. Parents/guardians register their child with the most important data and preferences regarding place and time, while the provider organizations provide all relevant information about their facilities.
The most important answers to the new system on kinderportal.stmk.gv.at, which covers all Styrian kindergartens, crèches and after-school care centers:
- In which period must the preregistration take place?
The "main preregistration period" runs from January 10 to February 28. Children who need a place in the coming kindergarten year (from September) should be registered here. However, the portal can also be used all year round if a change of residence or job is imminent that does not coincide with the kindergarten year.
- What can I search for specifically?
The search function filters according to criteria such as the child's age, place of residence, type of childcare, opening hours, meals or starting time. Once you have found places that are tailored to your needs, you can make a reservation for up to three facilities.
- Can I still contact my preferred kindergarten directly?
No, the facilities no longer record data independently. Interested parents are referred to the children's portal.
- What happens after I have registered my child?
The facilities review and process the reservations received and contact the parents. The final registration takes place as usual directly at the respective kindergarten.
- What does the state hope to gain from the new system?
On the one hand, the aim is to increase transparency in the search for a place. At the same time, it should help the provider organizations to become more accurate in their demand planning.
Better distribution, less duplication, less effort
Other desirable side effects: The geographical distribution is to be optimized, because on paper there is enough capacity available in Styria with around 35,000 places for around 34,000 children. Duplication, when parents register their children at several facilities at the same time to be on the safe side, should be minimized. The aim is to eliminate a lot of administrative work for teachers, while parents in turn save themselves time-consuming research work and the need to contact each individual facility in question.
"The use of the children's portal is a milestone in terms of digitalization in the allocation of places," says State Councillor for Education Stefan Hermann (FPÖ). Deputy Governor Manuela Khom (ÖVP) adds: "It is important to us to offer mothers and fathers in Styria an even better service and to make all educational and childcare facilities available to them comprehensively and clearly on an online platform."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
