End to the Ukraine war?
Trump prepares meeting with Kremlin leader Putin
US President-elect Donald Trump is preparing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to his own statements. The meeting is said to be about ending the war in Ukraine. Trump takes office on January 20.
"He wants us to meet, and we're in the process of organizing that," Trump said on Thursday (local time) before a meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago residence in the US state of Florida.
Trump: "This is such a bloodbath"
"We have to end this war. It's such a bloodbath. Millions of soldiers are being killed. I looked at some very graphic pictures yesterday. They show soldiers being killed," Trump explained (see video above).
"It's going to be a very unpleasant surprise how many people have been killed in this war. The number is much higher than the press is reporting. (...) This war would never have happened with me as president. I will end it as soon as possible," Trump said. "The number of people dying in Ukraine every day is staggering."
During the election campaign, Trump had announced that he would restore peace in Ukraine "within 24 hours" of taking office. This was met with scepticism in Ukraine: Kiev fears that it could be forced into an agreement that is unfavorable for the country.
Selenskyj recently confident
Nevertheless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj recently expressed confidence that the "strong" US President-elect Donald Trump would be able to force Russia into peace talks and end the war in Ukraine.
In an interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman published on Sunday, Zelenskyi said that the Republican would make a decisive contribution to ensuring the security of Ukraine and paving the way for a negotiated solution, which would also be supported by the European states.
For his part, Russian President Putin had said in mid-December that he was ready to meet with Trump "at any time". He had not spoken to Trump for more than four years, Putin said at his annual press conference in mid-December. "I am ready, of course. At any time." He was certain "that we have a lot to say to each other", the Kremlin leader added. Russia is ready for "negotiations and compromises".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
