"Very dangerous!"
Atletico fumes after clearance for Barcelona pro
Atletico Madrid have harshly criticized the ruling by the Spanish Supreme Sports Council in the case of FC Barcelona and Dani Olmo's eligibility to play. "This intervention by the government sets a very dangerous precedent," wrote the current second-placed team: "It opens the door to circumventing the rules and repeating the serious mistakes of the past.
After the league and federation refused to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, FC Barcelona took the matter to the Supreme Sports Council. And for the time being, it ruled in favor of the Catalans, whose economic situation was the reason for the problems.
In order to create the financial conditions, the club sold VIP boxes at the modernized Camp Nou to an investment fund from the Arab world for 100 million euros, as reported by Spanish media. "We believe that this decision puts the current system at risk and calls into question the rules of the game," Atletico said, referring to the economic requirements of La Liga and the registration of players.
Real coach Ancelotti: "What I think, I keep to myself"
"The economic control by La Liga has been the main instrument that has managed to transform our soccer into a solvent sector," Atletico wrote: "A process that is admired internationally." The Sports Council's decision now undermines this from the Madrilenians' point of view.
When asked about the issue, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti was reserved after reaching the Super Cup final against FC Barcelona in Jeddah late on Thursday evening. "Everyone has their own opinion," he was quoted as saying by Spanish media after the 3-0 win over RCD Mallorca: "I'll keep my thoughts to myself."
