Local heroine comes up trumps on the Kreischberg

The performance of Styrian local heroine Hanna Karrer (WSV Pichl-Reiteralm) was unbelievable: The 16-year-old team chick from Gleisdorf, who was tenth in the Big Air World Cup in Chur and most recently twelfth in Klagenfurt, made it into a final for the first time in fourth place! And was naturally stunned that she was now in the final instead of some Olympic champions: "I never thought I could land my tricks like this. Anna advised me to go 'all-in'."