“Every game is a play-off game from now on”

First of all, however, the 99ers have to secure as good a starting position as possible, preferably in the top six of the league. The motto for the last twelve games of the season is clear: "From now on, every game is like a play-off game for us." The next touchstone on this path is league leaders Fehervar, who will be welcomed to the "Bunker" on Friday (18:30). And against whom they have suffered three defeats so far.