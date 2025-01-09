Had to pack his bags
Fire races towards villa: Bill Kaulitz evacuated
Numerous celebrity villas in Los Angeles have already been ravaged by flames, and many stars still have to fear for their belongings. This includes Bill Kaulitz, who revealed on Instagram that he had to be evacuated due to the fire that is currently raging in and around Hollywood.
Heidi Klum's brother-in-law shared a photo of his luggage on his Instagram story. It shows several bags and a suitcase from Louis Vuitton. Also jackets and a few radios.
The musician simply wrote: "Evacuated" and added a crying smiley to the photo.
Bill must fear for his dream home
Bill Kaulitz has lived in Los Angeles in the middle of the Hollywood Hills since 2010. Like his twin brother Tom, who has been married to Klum since 2019, the former teen star has found his new home in the City of Angels.
Bill lives in a villa designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright Jr, as reported by Bild newspaper. It is mainly made of wood, natural stone and glass and offers a great view over the city from the terrace.
But like so many stars, Bill is currently worried about his dream home. The fire has not only cut a swathe of devastation through the Los Angeles area, which is home to many celebrities, but is still not under control.
How are Heidi and Tom?
Meanwhile, it is unclear how the family villa of Bill's brother Tom Kaulitz and his wife Heidi Klum are faring. After all, the two live not far from Bill Kaulitz.
The couple attended the Golden Globes on Sunday evening and since then it has been unusually quiet on the 51-year-old's Instagram profile. However, according to the German newspaper, Heidi and Tom are currently not in Los Angeles, but are said to be on vacation in the Caribbean.
