Signa Holding already broke when buying Selfridges

According to Abel, the "sole purpose" of these transactions was to "clean up" the holding company's annual balance sheet. There was "no operational or business benefit whatsoever" for Prime. Moreover, the purchases of the two companies - which, according to Abel, were primarily financing vehicles within the group - were "exclusively detrimental" to Prime. "No outside third party would have paid a serious amount for such companies (...)." It was therefore obvious that the Management Board did not deal with the value of the acquired shares, the effects of the transaction on Prime's liquidity "or other relevant information", according to Abel's judgment.