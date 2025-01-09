Which figures are correct?
There are repeated discussions about a "staff shortage" in Vorarlberg's nurseries. Is it really that bad? The "Krone" asked.
If you ask the younion trade union about the staffing levels in kindergartens, the answer is: "Not exactly good to frighteningly bad". The state says: "Vorarlberg has the best childcare ratio in a nationwide comparison." According to this, 1352 teachers currently look after 662 kindergarten groups. The childcare ratio is 1:6, with two assistants available to support each group.
The state does not want to talk about a "stressful situation for staff", as the union puts it. "Of course, I don't have any concrete figures," regrets younion regional chairman Thomas Kelterer. "But we know from our countless consultations and visits to the facilities that the situation is certainly precarious and stressful." He also refers to a survey conducted by younion in 2023, in which around 6,000 employees in primary childcare facilities across Austria took part. 94% spoke of an increasing workload.
Dangerous situations
Around 60 percent regularly have to work overtime. 68% of staff feel they are at the limit of their workload or classify it as "very high". And - particularly explosive for parents - half of those surveyed stated that the lack of staff had already led to dangerous situations.
Furthermore, a study carried out last year by the Institute for Health Promotion and Prevention with almost 7,000 respondents revealed that 56 percent of nursery school managers and 63 percent of teachers experience a high level of emotional exhaustion. Eight out of ten heads and nursery teachers are overwhelmed. 46% of head teachers and 58% of nursery teachers are considering a career change. A protest rally two years ago in front of the Landhaus in Bregenz, which was attended by around 300 people, also revealed a similar mood.
Back door left open
At a conference of state education officers two years ago, state councillor Barbara Schöbi-Fink herself spoke of a "noticeable" shortage of specialists in primary education. Unfortunately, when asked what exactly she meant by "noticeable", her office failed to provide an answer. In any case, a loophole has been left open in the new Child Education and Care Act in the event that there are too few specialists. Only teachers are actually allowed to take over the management of a group. However, if the specialist is absent for a longer period of time or if a position cannot be filled in time, an exemption can be granted and an assistant can step in as group leader.
This could at least take some pressure off the situation - provided that the regulation is not exploited by municipalities to save on personnel costs. According to the state, a corresponding notification has been received for around four percent of groups in the 2023/2024 childcare year and for around five percent of groups in the 2024/2025 childcare year. "In many cases, the notification to the state government only relates to individual days or individual afternoons on which no specialist is present," says the state councillor's office. No special permission is required here.
But how do these differing opinions come about? Trade unionist Kelterer suspects that the state is presenting the data, which is kept under lock and key, in a more positive light than it actually is. Apparently, vacations and other absences are not taken into account. "I know from practical experience and countless feedback from staff that the reality is different."
Best job prospects guaranteed
Opening hours have already had to be reduced due to staff shortages, for example in Feldkirch. The state refers to the ongoing training offensive and expects a surge in skilled workers soon. "The first graduates from the additional training places created - for example in the new day college at BORG Lauterach - will be available as early as the summer." However, it remains to be seen whether these graduates will then go on to work. According to Kelterer, only 16 out of 60 students at the Feldkirch College of Elementary Education entered the profession in their final year. The staffing situation therefore remains one of the biggest construction sites for the state this year. However, the job opportunities and possibilities for those interested in this field are better than ever before.
