Best job prospects guaranteed

Opening hours have already had to be reduced due to staff shortages, for example in Feldkirch. The state refers to the ongoing training offensive and expects a surge in skilled workers soon. "The first graduates from the additional training places created - for example in the new day college at BORG Lauterach - will be available as early as the summer." However, it remains to be seen whether these graduates will then go on to work. According to Kelterer, only 16 out of 60 students at the Feldkirch College of Elementary Education entered the profession in their final year. The staffing situation therefore remains one of the biggest construction sites for the state this year. However, the job opportunities and possibilities for those interested in this field are better than ever before.