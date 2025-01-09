Feeding instead of charging
Mushroom-powered battery degrades itself
A battery that you don't have to charge, but feed? This is exactly what Swiss researchers have achieved with their 3D-printed mushroom battery. The living battery could power sensors for agriculture or research in remote regions. Once its work is done, it dissolves itself from the inside.
Strictly speaking, the mushroom battery is a microbial fuel cell, as the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) announced on Thursday. It uses the metabolism of two different types of fungi to generate electricity. At the anode, the negative pole of the cell, a yeast fungus is fed with sugar. As it processes these nutrients, it releases electrons. On the other side of the cell, a white rot fungus produces an enzyme that captures the electrons and conducts them out of the cell.
Biodegradable
The battery is produced using a 3D printer. The fungal cells are mixed into the printing ink. If the battery is dry, it does not produce any electricity. It is activated by adding water and nutrients. The biggest advantage of the mushroom battery is that, unlike conventional batteries, it is not only completely non-toxic, but also biodegradable.
The researchers led by Carolina Reyes presented the battery in a study in the journal "ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering". The researchers now want to make the mushroom battery more efficient and longer-lasting, as they explained in the press release. They also want to look for other types of mushrooms that are suitable for supplying electricity.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.