Mushroom-powered battery degrades itself

Strictly speaking, the mushroom battery is a microbial fuel cell, as the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) announced on Thursday. It uses the metabolism of two different types of fungi to generate electricity. At the anode, the negative pole of the cell, a yeast fungus is fed with sugar. As it processes these nutrients, it releases electrons. On the other side of the cell, a white rot fungus produces an enzyme that captures the electrons and conducts them out of the cell.