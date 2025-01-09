Pope: Danger of world war “ever more concrete”

Call for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip

The Holy Father once again called for a ceasefire and the release of the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip. "I ask that the Palestinian people receive all the help they need. I hope that Israelis and Palestinians can rebuild the bridges of dialogue and mutual trust, starting with the youngest, so that future generations in the two states can live side by side in peace and security and so that Jerusalem can be the 'city of encounter' where Christians, Jews and Muslims live together in harmony and respect," Francis emphasized.