Data protection
Tracked against its will: Google faces class action lawsuit
Google could face severe penalties due to the alleged illegal collection of user data. A US court allowed a class action lawsuit to proceed on Wednesday. This accuses the internet giant of continuing to collect information about the behavior of smartphone users even though they had switched off tracking in the company's software.
The plaintiffs see this as a violation of privacy and a breach of the laws of the US state of California, where Google is based. The company argues that the collection of certain basic information "harms no one".
Violations in the past
According to the court, however, the company has not sufficiently informed users about this. There were also indications that it had deliberately kept the statements vague because users might find the truth "alarming". Google rejected this. Lawyers for the plaintiffs were initially unavailable for comment. The main trial is scheduled to begin on August 18.
Google has had to answer to the courts several times in recent years for collecting data. Last year, for example, the company had to destroy billions of data records that it had collected from users even though they had used the incognito mode of Google's Chrome browser.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.