Australian Open: Grabher knows her opening opponent

After a long injury break, Grabher is currently only ranked 413th in the WTA rankings and is therefore an outsider against the number 108 from China. However, Grabher won the only previous match-up between the 28-year-old and Wang, who is five years younger, in the first round of the hardcourt tournament in Cleveland in 2023. Immediately after the US event, she suffered a serious injury to her wrist in training and was out of action for months afterwards.