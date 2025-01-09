Austrians in LA: “Fire of a new dimension”

Worried about the risk of evacuation at night

She quickly realized that it would be a very critical night. Because of the power cuts, they had to eat dinner by candlelight. "As the evacuation zone was only a mile away from our house on Tuesday evening, with persistently bad air, we knew that there was a risk that we would have to evacuate our homes overnight," says the Styrian, who has lived in California since 2013 and works as a consultant in the field of biotechnology.