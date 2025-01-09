Villas of Hilton, Brody & Co. completely burnt down

Hollywood stands still

The fire disaster has now also brought the whole of Hollywood to a standstill. On Tuesday, the world premiere of the Jennifer Lopez film "Unstoppable", which was produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was canceled at short notice. The premiere of Pamela Anderson's drama "The Last Showgirl" was also canceled for Wednesday, as was the premiere of Robbie Williams' biographical film "Better Man", which was due to take place at Paramount Studios.