Stars stunned
Villas of Hilton, Brody & Co. completely burnt down
More than 80,000 people have had to be evacuated in Los Angeles so far and at least 1,500 houses have burned down. Numerous Hollywood stars are among the victims of the fire inferno.
Paris Hilton posted a video on Instagram showing the charred remains of her beach house in Malibu: "Having to watch your Malibu home burn to the ground on live TV is something I wouldn't wish on anyone."
"This loss is indescribable"
While the 43-year-old is grateful that her family is safe, the shock and grief are deep within her: "There were so many wonderful memories in this house. This is where Phoenix took his first steps and where we wanted to create great memories for London's life. This loss is indescribable."
"Gossip Girl" star Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody lost their Pacific Palisades mansion, which they lived in with their two children. It was also the site of Billy Crystal's estate, where he had lived with his wife Janice for 46 years.
In a press statement, the comedian confirmed the sad certainty: "I don't have the words to describe the destruction. Janice and I have lived in our home since 1979 and raised our children and disgust here. Our hearts are broken, but no one can take the memories away from us!"
Dream villas lie in ruins
Star film composer Diane Warren (15 Oscar nominations) posted a photo of a small rock by the sea in front of her house: "This is the last picture I took of Lea's Rock from my beach house," she wrote.
She continued: "I lived there for 30 years until the fire took it from me last night."
Anna Faris, ex-wife of Chris Pratt, and "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey also confirmed that their homes were razed to the ground by the inferno. Photos also show actor Miles Teller's villa, which was completely destroyed by the fire.
"Biblical proportions"
Fellow actor Cary Elwes ("Twister"), who had lived in Malibu, wrote: "The destruction is of biblical proportions. We are lucky to have survived." When asked later, he wrote that he and his family had lost their home.
Mandy Moore, Mark Hamill and Reese Witherspoon were among those who posted on social media. They had all been forced to evacuate and feared that their properties were in the path of the firestorm. They have not yet been allowed to return and check.
"Neighborhood destroyed"
Jamie Lee Curtis was incredibly lucky. While almost all the buildings in her street burned down, her property was still standing. She posted a video of the destruction on Instagram and wrote: "Our beloved neighborhood is destroyed. Our home is safe, but so many others have lost everything"
One consequence of the rich and famous having to flee Malibu, Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades is that all the top hotels within a safe distance are fully booked. The Beverly Hills Hotel, the Beverly Hilton (where the Golden Globes took place on Sunday), the Peninsula Hotel (known from "Pretty Woman") and the legendary Chateau Marmont already reported on Tuesday evening: "We are full!"
Hollywood stands still
The fire disaster has now also brought the whole of Hollywood to a standstill. On Tuesday, the world premiere of the Jennifer Lopez film "Unstoppable", which was produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was canceled at short notice. The premiere of Pamela Anderson's drama "The Last Showgirl" was also canceled for Wednesday, as was the premiere of Robbie Williams' biographical film "Better Man", which was due to take place at Paramount Studios.
Awards season events are also affected. The Critics Choice Awards, which were scheduled for Sunday in Santa Monica, have been postponed to January 26. On Wednesday morning, the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills was canceled "for the safety of our guests".
In addition, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences extended the deadline for its members to submit their ballots for the Oscar nominations by two days to January 14. Which is why the nominations will now be announced on January 19 instead of January 17.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.