Win an evening with “The Count of Monte Cristo”!

A classic of world literature returns to the big screen: be the first to see the visually stunning remake of "The Count of Monte Cristo" at our "Krone" premieres in Graz, Klagenfurt, Linz/Pasching and Vienna! We're giving away tickets for the grandiose blockbuster "Made in Europe", which promises an entertaining evening of action, adventure and drama!
Marseille, 1815: young Edmont Dantès' (Pierre Niney) big dreams are about to come true: he is promoted to ship's captain and can finally marry Mercedes, the love of his life. But success fuels envy and Edmond is denounced by rivals as a member of a pro-Bonapartist conspiracy. Without trial, he is sentenced to imprisonment in the island prison Château d'If and incarcerated.
Only after fourteen years did Dantès manage an adventurous escape, during which he not only gained his freedom but also came into possession of the legendary treasure of Monte Cristo. Now an unusual plan is to help him quench his thirst for revenge on the traitors ...
Great cinema from Europe
With the remake of "The Count of Monte Cristo", a timeless classic returns to the big screen - as a lavish, opulently staged blockbuster from Europe that not only promises great cinema, but also reminds us what kind of spectacle Hollywood has not been able to make for a long time.
The central premise - betrayal, followed by self-optimization, followed by patient, imaginative and viciously meted out revenge - remains compelling to this day, no matter which country you live in. The French directing duo Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière ("The Three Musketeers - D'Artagnan") bring Alexandre Dumas' great original to the cinema in spectacular images and with a great deal of emotion.
The film, which was also shown at the Cannes Film Festival, not only impresses with a top-class cast, including Bastien Bouillon ("On the Night of the 12th") and Anaïs Demoustier ("November"), but also with lavish sets and magnificent costumes. The film was shot at original locations in the south of France and Malta, which lends the work a special authenticity.
Take part and win tickets for the premiere
See for yourself at our "KroneTV" and "Krone" premiere evenings: We can't wait for movies like this from Hollywood. With the French remake of the world-famous story by Edmond Dantès, classic adventure cinema returns to the big screen on January 23, 2025!
We are giving away tickets for the premieres of "The Count of Monte Cristo" in Vienna, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt on January 16. Simply fill out the form below, select the desired premiere theater and you're in! The closing date for entries is January 13, 2025, 9 am!
"The Count of Monte Cristo"
When: January 16, 2025
Movie start: 8 pm
Ticket distribution: 6.45 pm to 7.45 pm
Where:
Cineplexx Millennium City (Vienna)
Cineplexx Graz
CineCity Klagenfurt
Hollywood Megaplex PlusCity (Linz)
