Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" premieres

Win an evening with “The Count of Monte Cristo”!

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 07:18

A classic of world literature returns to the big screen: be the first to see the visually stunning remake of "The Count of Monte Cristo" at our "Krone" premieres in Graz, Klagenfurt, Linz/Pasching and Vienna! We're giving away tickets for the grandiose blockbuster "Made in Europe", which promises an entertaining evening of action, adventure and drama!

0 Kommentare

Marseille, 1815: young Edmont Dantès' (Pierre Niney) big dreams are about to come true: he is promoted to ship's captain and can finally marry Mercedes, the love of his life. But success fuels envy and Edmond is denounced by rivals as a member of a pro-Bonapartist conspiracy. Without trial, he is sentenced to imprisonment in the island prison Château d'If and incarcerated.

Only after fourteen years did Dantès manage an adventurous escape, during which he not only gained his freedom but also came into possession of the legendary treasure of Monte Cristo. Now an unusual plan is to help him quench his thirst for revenge on the traitors ...

(Bild: © Jérôme Prébois / capelight pictures)
(Bild: © Jérôme Prébois / capelight pictures)

Great cinema from Europe
With the remake of "The Count of Monte Cristo", a timeless classic returns to the big screen - as a lavish, opulently staged blockbuster from Europe that not only promises great cinema, but also reminds us what kind of spectacle Hollywood has not been able to make for a long time.

The central premise - betrayal, followed by self-optimization, followed by patient, imaginative and viciously meted out revenge - remains compelling to this day, no matter which country you live in. The French directing duo Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière ("The Three Musketeers - D'Artagnan") bring Alexandre Dumas' great original to the cinema in spectacular images and with a great deal of emotion.

(Bild: © Jérôme Prébois / capelight pictures)
(Bild: © Jérôme Prébois / capelight pictures)
(Bild: © Jérôme Prébois / capelight pictures)
(Bild: © Jérôme Prébois / capelight pictures)
(Bild: © Jérôme Prébois / capelight pictures)
(Bild: © Jérôme Prébois / capelight pictures)

The film, which was also shown at the Cannes Film Festival, not only impresses with a top-class cast, including Bastien Bouillon ("On the Night of the 12th") and Anaïs Demoustier ("November"), but also with lavish sets and magnificent costumes. The film was shot at original locations in the south of France and Malta, which lends the work a special authenticity.

Take part and win tickets for the premiere
See for yourself at our "KroneTV" and "Krone" premiere evenings: We can't wait for movies like this from Hollywood. With the French remake of the world-famous story by Edmond Dantès, classic adventure cinema returns to the big screen on January 23, 2025!

See "The Count of Monte Cristo" at the premiere in Vienna, Graz, Klagenfurt and Linz on January 16 before everyone else! (Bild: Panda Film)
See "The Count of Monte Cristo" at the premiere in Vienna, Graz, Klagenfurt and Linz on January 16 before everyone else!
(Bild: Panda Film)

We are giving away tickets for the premieres of "The Count of Monte Cristo" in Vienna, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt on January 16. Simply fill out the form below, select the desired premiere theater and you're in! The closing date for entries is January 13, 2025, 9 am!

"The Count of Monte Cristo"

When: January 16, 2025
Movie start: 8 pm
Ticket distribution: 6.45 pm to 7.45 pm
Where:
Cineplexx Millennium City (Vienna)
Cineplexx Graz
CineCity Klagenfurt
Hollywood Megaplex PlusCity (Linz)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf