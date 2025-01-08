After the end of the coalition
SPÖ in crisis: how Doskozil sees Babler’s future
Poor election results and most likely still on the opposition bench in parliament: the federal SPÖ is treading water and is politically in no man's land. The governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil, who is known to be a fierce critic of his own federal party, has now announced his ideas on how the party can emerge from the crisis. And he has struck a surprisingly gentle note.
The Burgenland SPÖ regional party leader believes that Andreas Babler should remain at the head of the federal party.
"Keep calm"
This is surprising because at the weekend, after the coalition negotiations came to an end, his provincial party had called for "consequences". In an interview with ORF Burgenland on Wednesday evening, Doskozil stated that it was now time to "keep calm".
The SPÖ should have focused on the right issues and the right solutions much earlier: That was neglected.
Burgenlands Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
The FPÖ's electoral victory in the National Council elections was not due to their strength, but to the weakness of the other parties, explained Doskozil, who has to beat a regional election in Burgenland in just over a week's time. However, it is not enough for the SPÖ to "moan" about the election result or the coalition negotiations. The SPÖ should have "focused on the right issues and the right solutions much earlier": "We failed to do that."
"No quick fixes"
The governor emphasized that he did not want to shout, but that it was now time to "calmly consider how to proceed with social democracy". There is no need for "snap decisions", but a certain amount of "self-reflection" would do the party good.
It is about structures and decision-making processes and only at the end about personnel. The SPÖ should now "keep calm" and Babler should remain at the helm, he said in response to the corresponding question.
