"Put your hand up!"
Pop beauty Vanessa Mai groped by fan
Vanessa Mai is one of the most popular German pop stars and has been in the limelight for many years. However, fame also has its downsides, as the 32-year-old has now revealed to "Gala".
"There are people who think that when they buy a ticket for a show, they've also bought you. Just recently at a meet and greet, a man's hand slipped a little too far down while he was taking a photo," the musician revealed.
Mai had to reprimand assaultive fan
But the brazen groper didn't count on Mai. "I immediately said: 'Put your hand up on your shoulder' and he got really scared," she explained.
The man probably didn't expect her to react so confidently, the pop beauty speculated. "I can do that today. Of course, if he had gone one step further, I would have broken up the situation immediately. I'm also unapologetic and do it in such a way that everyone really notices and it becomes really unpleasant for the person," she added.
You have to "train" your self-confidence
Fortunately, her own events are a "safe space" for the singer. But where does Vanessa Mai's self-confidence in these difficult situations come from? "That develops. Of course you have to gain experience, you have to get to know yourself first," said Mai.
And she continued: "It's important to set clear boundaries for yourself - and you have to train yourself to do that a bit," Mai concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.