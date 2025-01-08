Talented luger Kallan could get a World Cup chance

Friday will be serious for luger Noah Kallan. If he manages to qualify via the Nations Cup, he will be allowed to compete in the World Cup for the first time this season. This was announced by the Austrian Luge Federation on Wednesday morning. Jonas Müller will not be competing in Altenberg (Germany) as he feels unsafe on the track. "We reach speeds of around 130 km/h, have no run-off zones and no protection apart from a helmet. That's the risk you take in our sport, so it's all the more important to stay in control. If you're not confident in yourself and start thinking, it can be extremely dangerous. I've tried to learn the track in Altenberg over the last few years and we also trained here in the fall during pre-season preparation. The bottom line is that I can't completely ignore the fear of a fall and a serious injury here," says Müller.