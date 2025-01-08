Instead of Jonas Müller
Talented luger Kallan could get a World Cup chance
Noah Kallan could start in the World Cup race in Altenberg this weekend. His teammate Jonas Müller has canceled his participation in the competition. Now Kallan only has to qualify via the Nations Cup on Friday.
Friday will be serious for luger Noah Kallan. If he manages to qualify via the Nations Cup, he will be allowed to compete in the World Cup for the first time this season. This was announced by the Austrian Luge Federation on Wednesday morning. Jonas Müller will not be competing in Altenberg (Germany) as he feels unsafe on the track. "We reach speeds of around 130 km/h, have no run-off zones and no protection apart from a helmet. That's the risk you take in our sport, so it's all the more important to stay in control. If you're not confident in yourself and start thinking, it can be extremely dangerous. I've tried to learn the track in Altenberg over the last few years and we also trained here in the fall during pre-season preparation. The bottom line is that I can't completely ignore the fear of a fall and a serious injury here," says Müller.
For Kallan, on the other hand, it is a great opportunity to measure himself against the world elite of the sport. "The motivation is huge, but I'm also aware that it won't be easy, as the competition is also very tough in the Nations Cup. Altenberg is a very difficult track, I have to work hard on the key sections and make the most of every single training run," says the man from Eben, who always remained patient in December and waited for his chance.
