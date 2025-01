After resignation: Schallenberg becomes chancellor again

Federal Chancellor wants to remain silent in future

Nehammer recently emphasized in his podcast that it had been his goal to prevent Kickl from becoming chancellor. "Because I have always been convinced and held the view that his understanding of office and the way he lives politics is not good for our country". He had not succeeded in this in the coalition negotiations for "many reasons". "But I think it's important, especially when this happens, to show people that what I said beforehand will be kept afterwards."