"The perfect team"
These are our secret ski jumping heroes
The triple triumph at the Tournament led by ÖSV young star Daniel Tschofenig has many fathers.Head coach Andreas Widhölzl introduces the Adler ground staff working so hard in the background for the "Krone".
The sporting world is amazed by Austria's ski jumpers. Daniel Tschofenig, Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft not only ensured only the third triple victory at the tour, the ÖSV team also took eleven out of twelve possible podium places. "That's true. We messed up a bit in Garmisch," grinned head coach Andreas Widhölzl when asked about the podium record at the ski jump spectacle.
The German newspaper "Bild" promptly named the Tyrolean the Franz Beckenbauer of the tour. The German soccer legend became world champion both as a player (1974) and coach (1990), "Swida" won the tour as a jumper (2000) and as head coach (2025). "Nobody comes close to Franz," Widhölzl fended off this comparison.
Praise for the coaches
The father of three preferred to share the praise with his staff on the outrun of the Paul-Außerleitner-Schanze: "Hats off to all the coaches who don't let up. If there's something to work on, we work. That's also what makes us who we are, that everyone is happy to follow these paths."
When he took over in 2020, the trained social pedagogue rebuilt Adler-Horst according to his own ideas: "The team that we have put together works extremely well together. It's a good team spirit, everyone has their own strengths, and we combine them very well."
As base coaches, the two "co" look after the World Cup squad all year round: Matthias Troy works in Innsbruck, Alexander Diess is based in Salzburg.
Ex-jumper Balthasar Schneider is the mastermind when it comes to materials, former robot developer Dominik Waldner designs the jumping suits, dressmaker Anja Bechter tailors the feathers: "The working hours are different now, it's a lot of fun."
Stefan Kaiser has been ensuring the fastest skis in the inrun for years, while physio therapists Alex Hayböck, Jonas Oberhofer and Stefan Plattner take care of minor aches and pains. Doctors Tom Luze and Jürgen Barthofer supported the team during the tour. Press man Daniel Fettner helps with the organization, while Nordic boss Florian Liegl has Widhölzl's back.
