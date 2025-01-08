Process for Schönborn succession comes to a standstill

A farewell service

As a rule, the Congregation of Bishops meets once a month. In church circles, the decision on Schönborn's successor is expected at the beginning of January. Schönborn had already reached the age limit for bishops of 75 at the beginning of 2020 and offered his resignation to Pope Francis at the time. However, the head of the Church did not accept. The final resignation is now expected to take place around Schönborn's 80th birthday at the end of January 2025, and a farewell service has already been scheduled.