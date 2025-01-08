Vorteilswelt
B1 instead of A2

Higher language barrier for foreign applicants

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 06:38

In its latest activity report, the Student Ombudsman's Office advocates a higher language barrier for foreign applicants who have to attend a pre-study course. Instead of the current A2 level, in future they will have to prove that they have B1 level German in order to attend the course.

The ombudsman's office cites the current overload at many universities due to the large number of admission applications from international applicants as the reason for this. Anyone who wants to study in Austria as a third-country national as a regular student must prove German language skills at B2 ("independent use of language"), but usually at C1 level ("competent use of language"), depending on the university.

Pre-study course for language acquisition
Up to this point, however, it is also possible to complete a so-called pre-study course for language acquisition without language skills as an extraordinary listener, which ends with a supplementary examination. In order to participate in this course, you currently have to prove elementary German language skills at A2 level.

Recently, the number of applications for admission from international students has risen continuously at some universities. As a result, the ombudsman's office has been regularly contacted by foreign applicants due to delays in admission decisions - after all, admission to a university is not the only process they have to go through to obtain a residence permit.

Real chances
In the opinion of the ombudsman's office, a higher language level for the pre-study course makes sense because this could lead to a reduction in the number of applications for admission and thus give a real chance to those applicants "who can be assumed to have a higher level of commitment due to the German language skills they have already acquired".

Deadlines are better adhered to
In addition, deadlines could then be better adhered to so that international students can submit a visa application in good time and meet official deadlines. And finally, it is easier to progress from B1 to the required language level of B2 or C1 within four semesters on the pre-study course than from A2.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

