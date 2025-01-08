Small ski jumps on the brink of extinction
Arthofer: “We feel betrayed by the FIS!”
Now the waters are really rising! Despite an investment worth millions, Villach - like Hinzenbach - is threatened with the end of the Ski Jumping World Cup competitions. Because the FIS wants to do without small hill competitions. Race director Sandro Pertile is seriously hoping that competitions will soon be held in Russia. .
But now it's really popping! As the "Krone" already reported, the women's World Cup competitions in Villach and Hinzenbach are about to be discontinued. Because the FIS wants to hold the men's and women's competitions in a joint series from the 2026/27 season. FIS Race Director Sandro Pertile confirmed this at a press conference in Bischofshofen: "The focus is on large ski jumps! It will be difficult to keep small hills in the calendar."
Young talent is thus endangered
Now the waters are finally rising: "We feel we've been taken for a ride and cheated by the FIS! We were promised something long-term. The ÖSV, state and federal government have invested 2.5 to 3.5 million euros to bring the facility up to the current standard," rages Carinthia's regional sports director Arno Arthofer. He continues: "This is putting all of our young talent at risk. If there is no more Alpenarena, we won't have any Nordic winter athletes in Carinthia!"
Slovenia is also against the FIS plans
There is resistance not only from Carinthia and the ÖSV, but also from other nations. "The FIS is now feeling the headwind, several federations have intervened. Slovenia has announced that it will not allow the women's competition in Ljubno to be taken away!" says Carinthian Provincial Ski President Dieter Mörtl.
Russia hope provides fuel for fire
Pertile's statement that he is hoping for competitions in Russia provides further fuel for the fire. "This is a belligerent country! It's reckless to think about holding events in such places. He is drifting into spheres where you have to say that he is an incompetent race director. Furthermore, he misjudges the tasks of the FIS. The allocation of venues is the responsibility of the national federations!"
"You should check your mental health!"
Arthofer is also shocked by Pertile's comments: "Unbelievable! Perhaps the mental health of this gentleman should be checked. The FIS should question whether he is still fit for office!" Either way, according to Arthofer, one thing is certain: "Together with the state, federal government, city and ÖSV, we will continue to fight for the World Cup competitions in Villach!"
