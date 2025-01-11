A cold is a real “sleep robber”

Additional symptoms: Headaches, aching limbs, chills or fever make it difficult to lie down comfortably and doze off well. If you can't fall asleep in your favorite position or are constantly tossing and turning in bed, it's no wonder that the night is not restful.

However, you don't have to put up with this. Take countermeasures in good time. Before you go to bed with a snotty nose or coughing fits, inhale steam with essential oils such as eucalyptus or camomile - this moistens the mucous membranes, soothes the cough and makes breathing easier.

Decongestant nasal spray clears the nasal passages for the next few hours. Helps with colds and coughs: Raise the bed in the head area or add an extra pillow so that the head is higher than usual during sleep. This reduces the pressure on the airways and allows mucus to drain better.