Stuffy nose
A cold is a real “sleep robber”
Which cold symptoms prevent us from resting when lying down - and why this is the case. First things first: you don't have to put up with it! Read on to find out what you can do about it before you go to sleep.
Tired, sniffly or coughing, you look forward to going to bed or lying on the couch. But as soon as you lie down, all the cold symptoms get worse. How are you supposed to be able to relax properly?
That's why you sleep worse with a cold:
- Stuffy nose and breathing problems: When you have a cold, inflammation of the nasal mucous membranes causes swelling and narrowing of the nasal passages. When lying down, the pressure in the upper airways increases due to the horizontal position. This causes the nasal passages to become even more blocked and the olfactory organ is "closed".
When lying down, mucus from the sinuses can also block the nose. As a result, you wake up more often at night, breathe through your mouth - and snore. This not only robs the person affected, but also the person next to them of a well-deserved night's sleep.
- Coughing: This is the body's attempt to remove mucus and irritating substances from the airways. The urge to cough can increase, especially at night, as the mucus collects while lying down and causes coughing fits. These constant "disturbances" prevent the body from entering the deep sleep phase.
- Additional symptoms: Headaches, aching limbs, chills or fever make it difficult to lie down comfortably and doze off well. If you can't fall asleep in your favorite position or are constantly tossing and turning in bed, it's no wonder that the night is not restful.
However, you don't have to put up with this. Take countermeasures in good time. Before you go to bed with a snotty nose or coughing fits, inhale steam with essential oils such as eucalyptus or camomile - this moistens the mucous membranes, soothes the cough and makes breathing easier.
Decongestant nasal spray clears the nasal passages for the next few hours. Helps with colds and coughs: Raise the bed in the head area or add an extra pillow so that the head is higher than usual during sleep. This reduces the pressure on the airways and allows mucus to drain better.
If you have an irritating cough, marshmallow root, ribwort or thyme tea, as well as cough suppressants (pharmacy), have proven effective. Aching limbs can be treated with painkillers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
