Interim chancellor to be announced on Wednesday

According to reports, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler have the best chance of succeeding him temporarily. Neither of their offices would comment for the time being. The fact that the Foreign Minister has already held the position would speak in favor of Schallenberg. After the resignation of Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), he took over as Chancellor on October 11, 2021 and resigned again on December 2. Kurz resigned at the time and Nehammer was appointed Federal Chancellor the following day.