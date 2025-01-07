"This is crazy"
Thanks to donations: He was the big tour surprise
He recently collected donations for his sporting career, worked night shifts at the hotel and finally surprised everyone at the Four Hills Tournament. The steep rise of 23-year-old Norwegian Benjamin Östvold ...
The performance of Benjamin Östvold almost went under the radar alongside Austrian dominance like rarely before. The 23-year-old has recently been working night shifts at a hotel near Oslo. He also collected donations via a crowdfunding platform in order to finance his sporting career. And the hard work has paid off...
In the Continental Cup, the second-highest competition class in ski jumping, Östvold attracted attention with a victory in Zhangjiakou, China, at the start of the season and finished third on the podium in Ruka, Finland, two weeks before the start of the tour. Successes that catapulted him into the Norwegian World Cup squad. And he made impressive use of this opportunity. At the tour dress rehearsal in Engelberg, he came 20th on Saturday and eighth on Sunday. Norway's national coach Magnus Brevig then nominated him for the Four Hills Tournament.
"I don't even know what to say"
Östvold jumped to 13th place in Oberstdorf, 18th place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, 19th place in Innsbruck and 6th place in Bischofshofen. He finished the entire tour in 13th place, leaving stars such as Karl Geiger and Ryōyū Kobayashi behind him. He also beat prominent names such as Halvor Egner Granerud and Fredrik Villumstad in the national competition. "It's crazy, I have so many thoughts going through my head. I was so scared at first when I was sitting up there and heard that the guys had jumped 140 meters. But now I'm just happy," he told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "I don't even know what to say."
15,000 euros prize money earned - hotel job remains (for now)
Östvold no longer has to collect donations. His successes in Engelberg and at the Four Hills Tournament have earned him the equivalent of more than 15,000 euros. "That's great. It means I can look forward to the rest of the season with more confidence," beamed Östvold. However, he has not yet quit his job at the hotel. "I'll be going straight back to work when I leave here," he said with a laugh in Bischofshofen. "I need the money." It remains to be seen how Östvold performs in the next competitions - and whether he can then do without the strenuous job in the hotel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.