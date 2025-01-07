Thanks to donations: He was the big tour surprise

15,000 euros prize money earned - hotel job remains (for now)

Östvold no longer has to collect donations. His successes in Engelberg and at the Four Hills Tournament have earned him the equivalent of more than 15,000 euros. "That's great. It means I can look forward to the rest of the season with more confidence," beamed Östvold. However, he has not yet quit his job at the hotel. "I'll be going straight back to work when I leave here," he said with a laugh in Bischofshofen. "I need the money." It remains to be seen how Östvold performs in the next competitions - and whether he can then do without the strenuous job in the hotel.