Honor offended: Snack bar visitor grabs a gun

Firearm taken from home

The 35-year-old from the district of Mistelbach is said to have retrieved the handgun from his home following an argument with other guests. When another argument broke out, he pulled out the gun, fired it and threatened a 27-year-old and a 29-year-old. A 28-year-old was able to snatch the weapon from the 35-year-old, but the suspect took it back and fled on foot. The man, who was arrested after a short manhunt, is suspected of making dangerous threats. He was subject to a weapons ban.