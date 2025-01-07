Vorteilswelt
Can he do it now?

First rapprochement: ÖVP deletes anti-Kickl website

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 14:29

The People's Party has now taken the website "Kickl can't do it" - which was launched during the election campaign with very sharp attacks against the blue front man - offline again. A first delicate attempt at rapprochement with the FPÖ has thus been made.

Shortly before the national elections, the ÖVP launched an aggressive campaign against the Freedom Party.

"Kickl can't do it"
Under the slogan "Kickl can't do it", it distributed brochures - interspersed with comic elements - with targeted argumentation aids for its functionaries (see screenshots below).

During the election campaign, the ÖVP produced a 33-page brochure against FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl - as an argumentation aid for party officials.
During the election campaign, the ÖVP produced a 33-page brochure against FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl - as an argumentation aid for party officials.
These included points on the topics of asylum, migration, corona and Sky Shield to explain why Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) was the better choice than Herbert Kickl.

The campaign also focused on the website of the same name, which also launched sharp attacks against the FPÖ leader. However, the former hostilities now seem to be a thing of the past. The website has been taken offline - probably because of the possible negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP regarding a coalition at federal level.

The ÖVP's "Kickl can't do it" website is offline.
The ÖVP's "Kickl can't do it" website is offline.
For its part, the FPÖ is discussing the roadmap for possible coalition talks on Tuesday. Now that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has given the blue party leader Kickl the mandate to form a government after all, the party committees will meet on Tuesday evening. 

Now that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has given the blue party leader and election winner Herbert Kickl (pictured) the mandate to form a government after all, the party committees will meet on Tuesday evening.
Now that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has given the blue party leader and election winner Herbert Kickl (pictured) the mandate to form a government after all, the party committees will meet on Tuesday evening.
The Freedom Party had already published a position paper for negotiations after the failure of the first talks with the People's Party - still under party leader and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer - and had always preferred the Turks as a possible coalition partner.

Stocker remains "deputy" in Wiener Neustadt for the time being
By the way: Christian Stocker, who was appointed acting ÖVP leader on Saturday, will remain deputy mayor of Wiener Neustadt for the time being. He will also run in the municipal elections on January 26. 

Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
