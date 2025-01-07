To Turkey etc.
German authorities deported more people in 2024
More people were deported from Germany last year than in 2023. 18,384 migrants were repatriated up to and including November. The most common country of origin was Turkey.
1720 Turkish citizens had to leave Germany last year because they had been deported. The second most common country of origin was Georgia and the third was Syria. Many people were also deported to Afghanistan, North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia and Iraq.
However, some were not taken to their countries of origin, but to other EU countries that were responsible for their asylum applications under the so-called Dublin rules. This was particularly the case for people from Syria and Afghanistan.
Georgia a safe country of origin since the end of 2023
Georgia was classified as a safe country of origin at the end of 2023. This means that there is generally no persecution or inhuman or degrading treatment there. If the country of origin is classified as such, an asylum application can easily be rejected.
In addition, an asylum appeal has no suspensive effect. Deportees from so-called safe countries of origin can appeal, but must await the outcome of the proceedings abroad. Citizens of Georgia have been allowed to travel to Germany without a visa for short stays since March 2017.
The Islamist Taliban have been back in power in Afghanistan since August 2021. They are internationally criticized for their crackdown on human rights activists and the curtailment of women's rights, among other things.
